# 3

Indigenous Words

While Arkansas has been inhabited for many thousands of years, most of our

place names come from European origins. Only a handful of Indigenous

names can be still be heard, including Ouachita, Caddo, and Wabaseka.

There are a few places named for local Indian figures, such as Saracen,

Chickelah, and Sylamore, and others are named for national figures such as

Pocahontas and Osceola. Some names claim to be based on Indigenous

words, like Chicot, Dardanelle, Ettowah, and Spadra. In fact, these names

are most likely unrelated to Native American words. Instead, the heritage of

Arkansas’s Indigenous place names was largely erased or forgotten as

French and English speakers brought their own words with them and

covered the map with the names we have today. Those wishing to hear the

distant echoes of Indigenous names will have to listen carefully to discern

them.

Daniel Boice, University of Arkansas at Monticello

