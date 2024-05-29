Names from Nature

The small Drew County community of Green Hill was a lively town in the early twentieth century, and has two stories for its descriptive name. One story says that a prominent family lived on a hill which turned green in early springtime, but since all the hills in the area turn green in the springtime, it’s hard to imagine that this was especially distinctive. A less colorful tale is that early settlers included the Green Family, although all trace of their presence has long vanished. There are currently a few houses left in the area, served by two churches. The Greenhill Baptist Church spells Greenhill as one word, while the Green Hill Methodist Church uses two words, and their dueling welcome signs are posted next to each other on the Old Warren Road.

Daniel Boice, University of Arkansas at Monticello