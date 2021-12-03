© 2021
Adam Grant: Why rethinking our ideas means we're growing

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 3, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Changing Our Minds

It's easy to stick to our beliefs and much harder to accept views that contradict them. But psychologist Adam Grant argues that rethinking our ideas is good for us—we might even come to enjoy it.

About Adam Grant

Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist and professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He has received awards for distinguished scholarly achievement from the Academy of Management, the American Psychological Association, and the National Science Foundation.

He has written five books, including his latest, titled Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know. He also hosts the TED original podcast "WorkLife with Adam Grant."

Grant earned his bachelor's from Harvard University and his Ph.D. in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
