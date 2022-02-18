© 2022
Matteo Cerri: Will humans one day hibernate?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeRachel FaulknerSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 18, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST
Matteo Cerri on the TEDx stage.
TEDx

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Work, Play, Rest - Part 3.

Bears and squirrels hibernate to survive harsh conditions; why not humans? If we want to travel deep into space or combat deadly diseases, physiologist Matteo Cerri says hibernation might be the key.

About Matteo Cerri

Matteo Cerri is a neurophysiologist and hibernation researcher. His studies focus on methods to induce a state resembling hibernation in non-hibernators, including humans.

Cerri teaches physiology at the University of Bologna in Italy and consults for the European Space Agency and Italian Space Agency.

He received his Ph.D. in Neurophysiology from the University of Bologna. Prior to working in academia, Cerri served as a general medical officer in the Italian Army.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
