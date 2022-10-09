Arts Scene: Michael Fothergill on Ballet Arkansas' new season

Spooky Season is nigh upon us, and Ballet Arkansas' season-opening show is sure to instill frights and delights in its audiences.

Building off the success of past multimedia presentations like "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," the ballet is bringing another skin-crawling experience to the stage just in time for Halloween. They’re kicking off their season with their interpretation of Bram Stoker’s classic novel "Dracula," choreographed by Ballet Arkansas’ own executive and artistic director Michael Fothergill.

Fothergill returns to the Arts Scene this week to talk about that show, and the rest of the Ballet Arkansas season featuring works old and new.

"Dracula" runs from Oct. 20-23 at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College CHARTS Theater in North Little Rock, and from Oct. 14-15 at the Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. You can find tickets, showtimes and more on the Ballet Arkansas website.

