Arts Scene: Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts grand opening

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published May 1, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT
Reporters and special guests tour the courtyard of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts on April 18, 2023.

Following years of anticipation, the newly-reimagined Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is now open to the public.

Under construction since 2019, Little Rock residents have watched the multi-million dollar project slowly take shape in MacArthur Park downtown. Now, the museum’s vibrant, glass-enclosed galleries and manicured gardens are officially open for all to see.

Today we take you on a tour of the museum, featuring a number of different voices all instrumental to the reimagining process. We’ll hear from architect Juliane Wolf, who worked alongside award-winning architect Jeanne Gang on the museum's design. We'll also hear from AMFA spokesperson Malina Tabor, who introduces us to a number of the museum's curators.

Then toward the end of the program we’ll hear from Victoria Ramirez, executive director of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, to give us a preview of what’s ahead.

You can find some pictures of the new space on our website, and more information about exhibits and special programs at arkmfa.org.

