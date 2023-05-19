What a living whale is worth in the fight against climate change

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Found in Translation

Poachers can make a lot of money killing whales. But what if a living whale fetched a bigger price? Ralph Chami uses the language of dollars and cents to conserve nature and fight climate change.

About Ralph Chami

Ralph Chami is a financial economist and co-founder of Blue Green Future and Rebalance Earth. He retired from the International Monetary Fund after 25 years, where he most recently worked as an assistant director. He's developed a novel way to tackle both climate change and biodiversity loss: namely, to reposition species such as whales and elephants as crucial allies in the quest to sequester carbon, secure climate-resilient ecosystems and generate income for local communities. Chami himself experienced the majesty of whales firsthand in the Sea of Cortez in 2017.

