Why some societies successfully prepare for the future — and others fail

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Future You.

Journalist Bina Venkataraman says some disasters are due to a short-sighted view of the future and a shallow memory of the past. She urges us to be smarter citizens and better ancestors.

About Bina Venkataraman

Bina Venkataraman is an American journalist, author and science policy expert. She is currently The Washington Post's first columnist of the future and a fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University.

Venkataraman formerly served in the Obama White House as Senior Advisor for Climate Change Innovation. She built partnerships among communities, companies and government to prepare for coming pandemics, wildfires and rising seas. She has also worked as a science journalist for The New York Times and The Boston Globe.

Venkataraman's first book, The Optimist's Telescope, was named a top business book by The Financial Times.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Laine Kaplan-Levenson and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.