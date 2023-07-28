© 2023
Not everyone who commits fraud is greedy: the motivations of white-collar offenders.

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Rachel Faulkner WhiteSanaz Meshkinpour
Published July 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT

It's easier than ever to commit white-collar crime, says forensic accountant Kelly Richmond Pope. One way to curb it, she says, is to support and encourage whistleblowers.

About Kelly Richmond Pope

Kelly Richmond Pope is a professor of forensic accounting at DePaul University who analyzes corporate crime. She is also the author of Fool Me Once: Scams, Stories, and Secrets from the Trillion-Dollar Fraud Industry. In 2017, Pope directed and produced the documentary All the Queen's Horses, which explores the largest municipal fraud in U.S. history. The documentary won an HBO Spotlight Award for Best Documentary and the Golden Laurels Award at the 2018 Beloit International Film Festival. Prior to joining the faculty at DePaul University, Pope worked in the forensic accounting practice at KPMG. She received her doctorate in accounting from Virginia Tech and is a licensed certified public accountant.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Rachel Faulkner White and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Rachel Faulkner White
Rachel Faulkner is a producer and editor for TED Radio Hour.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
