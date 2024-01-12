Instead of chasing happiness, build deeper meaning into your life

Author Emily Esfahani Smith researched psychology, neuroscience and philosophy to understand what makes us happy. She says we should build meaningful lives rather than follow the whims of happiness.

About Emily Esfahani Smith

Emily Esfahani Smith is a writer who draws on psychology, philosophy, and literature to write about the human experience. Her book is The Power of Meaning: Finding Fulfillment in a World Obsessed with Happiness.

A former managing editor of The New Criterion, Smith's articles and essays have appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, and other publications. Smith studied philosophy at Dartmouth College. She received her master's degree in positive psychology from the University of Pennsylvania.

