Plants don't have brains — but they sure act smart

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Natural Intelligence.

Plants "eat" bugs, avoid predators and even count. Neuroscientist Greg Gage shows that even without a nervous system, plant behavior can be remarkably sophisticated.

About Greg Gage

Neuroscientist and engineer Greg Gage is the co-founder of Backyard Brains, an education company that creates neuroscience-focused experiments and teaching materials for kids. He is an adjunct professor at the University of Michigan. Gage has given several popular TED Talks; covering topics that range from battling octopuses to mind control to vegetable-eating fruit flies.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Manoush Zomorodi. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.