Strengthening Our Communities: The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

KUAR | By Brandon L. Mathews
Published March 21, 2024 at 2:58 PM CDT

On Monday, April 8th, a large portion of Arkansas will experience the Great American Solar Eclipse. It's expected to bring up to 4 minutes and 27 seconds of darkness.

According to the Arkansas Legislative Council, this cosmic event is expected to bring one-and-a-half million tourists and another half-million Arkansans to the path of totality.

Families and communities in the more-than-100-mile-long path can prepare for the influx of visitors by refilling prescriptions early, purchasing toiletries, food, and other essential supplies in advance, and staying connected to local news outlets for updates.

The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service has compiled a list of resources families and communities can use to prepare.

Find these resources and more online.

Brandon L. Mathews
Brandon L. Mathews is a program associate of economic development at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service and is the program manager for the newly founded U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) University Center for Rural Resilience and Workforce Development.
See stories by Brandon L. Mathews