Brandon L. Mathews is a program associate of economic development at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, Cooperative Extension Service and is the program manager for the newly founded U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) University Center for Rural Resilience and Workforce Development.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Sciences from the University of Arkansas and a Master of Public Service from the Clinton School of Public Service. He is a graduate of Leadership Arkansas, offered by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the 2020 Young Alumni Award recipient by the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences.

Mathews is a technology enthusiast, podcaster, and he is constantly studying the Creator Economy to find ways to make engaging, usable digital content. He also enjoys anything that gets him outdoors with his family from cycling to backpacking.