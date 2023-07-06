KUAR newscast for Thursday, July 6, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, July 6, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas ends the year with a more than $1 billion surplus

-Arkansas' attorney general says the state will continue implementing the Arkansas LEARNS Act despite a judge's ruling

-Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery is hospitalized after suffering a second stroke in three months

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders names a nursing home owner and outdoor enthusiast to the state Game and Fish Commission

-The new dean of the UA Little Rock Bowen School of Law begins his tenure

