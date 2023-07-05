Sanders names new Arkansas Game and Fish Commission member

The state’s hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation agency has a new member. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has named Brandon Adams to a position on the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Sanders joined other commissioners and First Gentleman Bryan Sanders at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center in downtown Little Rock for the Wednesday announcement. The governor said Adams would seek to protect the state’s natural resources in his new role.

“He cares about our state. He wants to see Arkansas succeed in every area, and he loves the outdoors. And he loves the idea of making sure that every single Arkansan has access to the great resources that we have right here in our backyard,” Sanders said.

Adams, of Fayetteville, operates several nursing homes in Arkansas and owns a number of hunting and fishing lodges throughout the state. He thanked Sanders for the appointment, citing his love of the outdoors.

“This is why it’s so important to protect our [Wildlife Management Areas] and our publicly accessible recreation areas for all families to enjoy well into the future,” Adams said. “I feel like living and hunting and fishing and working in so many diverse areas of the state gives me a unique perspective as to their needs related to conservation and habitat management.”

Adams replaces outgoing commission chair Bobby Martin, with commissioner Stan Jones taking over as chair.