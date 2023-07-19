© 2023
KLRE & KUAR radio signals are operating at a lower power due to technical difficulties. We are actively working to resolve the situation. We appreciate your patience.
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Wednesday, July 19, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published July 19, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock's mayor says he hopes to put a sales tax increase before voters in November

-Little Rock City Board members vote against giving themselves a pay raise

-Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders floats the possibility of new tax cuts in light of a $1.1 billion budget surplus

-Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences celebrate the opening of a new radiation oncology center

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
