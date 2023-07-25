© 2023
Local Newscast

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published July 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-An Arkansas man convicted of beating a police officer with a flagpole during the January 6 Capitol riots is sentenced

-A third Arkansas Supreme Court justice announces their candidacy for the court's top spot

-A multi-agency law enforcement operation results in 186 arrests in central Arkansas

-State commerce officials look to minimize the damage after a Swedish power tools manufacturer closes a southwest Arkansas plant

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio.
