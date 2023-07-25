KUAR newscast for Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-An Arkansas man convicted of beating a police officer with a flagpole during the January 6 Capitol riots is sentenced

-A third Arkansas Supreme Court justice announces their candidacy for the court's top spot

-A multi-agency law enforcement operation results in 186 arrests in central Arkansas

-State commerce officials look to minimize the damage after a Swedish power tools manufacturer closes a southwest Arkansas plant

