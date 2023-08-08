KUAR newscast for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Tyson Foods says it's closing its North Little Rock plant

-Gov. Sarah Sanders taps Jim Hudson to serve as Secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration

-A freshman Arkansas lawmaker garners national attention for legislation providing "overdose recovery kits" to schools

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson provides an update on his presidential bid

