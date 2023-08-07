Jim Hudson named by governor as DFA Secretary

Gov. Sarah Sanders Monday (Aug. 7) announced that Jim Hudson will serve as Chief Fiscal Officer and Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

Hudson is replacing Larry Walther, who was appointed as Arkansas Treasurer of State following the passing of Treasurer Mark Lowery in July.

“Jim has devoted his career to serving the people and state of Arkansas. He has helped lead our state to record low unemployment and strong economic growth and has the experience we need to keep Arkansas’ finances strong. I’m honored that he has agreed to serve in my Cabinet and help us make Arkansas the best state in the country to live, work, and raise a family,” Sanders said.

Hudson has held various leadership positions in the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and the Arkansas Department of Commerce, most recently serving as the chief of staff under Secretary Hugh McDonald. In his role as chief of staff, Hudson had responsibility for driving improved efficiency and effectiveness of the department across all nine of its divisions.

“What an honor it is for me to join Governor Sanders’s cabinet. She has assembled a great team, and I am excited to do my part to deliver on her vision to make state government lean and efficient and not a burden to our citizens. State Treasurer Larry Walther is a friend and a mentor, and he leaves big shoes to fill. I look forward to building on his great accomplishments at DFA,” Hudson said.

Prior to joining AEDC, Hudson served for 11 years in pastoral ministry at Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock. Before his work at Fellowship, he served as chief legal counsel for Technisource, a technology staffing and solutions company in Little Rock, and at Staffmark, a commercial staffing company in Fayetteville. Hudson also held various legal and human resources positions with ALLTEL in Little Rock.

Hudson is a native of North Little Rock, Arkansas. He received a bachelor’s degree from Hendrix College, his Juris Doctorate from the William Bowen School of Law, a master’s degree from John Brown University, and a master’s degree in divinity from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

