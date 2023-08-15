KUAR newscast for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva defends the state's move to no longer recognize AP African American Studies as a credit for graduation

-Little Rock city officials begin a series of public discussions on a proposed sales tax increase

-A new study shows child deaths are up in Arkansas

-Pulaski County officials hear public comment on a proposed "community village" for residents experiencing chronic homelessness

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.

