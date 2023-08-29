Newscast for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Food safety experts say leafy greens are the likely source of an E. coli outbreak at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

-Arkansas high schoolers prepare for a new community service requirement

-A northeast Arkansas hospital is set to become the state's first "rural emergency hospital"

-Arkansas' medical marijuana program is on track to outpace last year's record-setting sales

