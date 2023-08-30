Newscast for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-State lawmakers call for an ethics investigation into alleged lobbying activities by Central Arkansas Water

-Health Department officials say there's "no reason to believe" an E. coli outbreak at UA Fayetteville is linked to the school's dining facilities

-Little Rock City Board members are set to meet Friday to consider sending a sales tax increase to voters

-City Year Little Rock begins a new year serving public school students in central Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.