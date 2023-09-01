Newscast for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-A federal judge temporarily blocks Arkansas' law requiring parental consent for minors to open social media accounts

-Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. says he'll postpone a vote on a 1% sales tax increase until next year

-A new agreement between state, federal and Mexican government authorities seeks to promote safety for at-risk workers

-Little Rock will host a new professional golf tournament

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

