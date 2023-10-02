Newscast for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visits Little Rock for a panel discussion on the decline in civic engagement

-Arkansas COVID-19 cases appear to be trending downward after a summertime spike

-Democratic House Minority Leader Rep. Tippi McCullough discusses the state's Medicaid unwinding process

-Dr. Joseph Bates, a pioneer of public health in Arkansas, dies at the age of 90

