Newscast for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is not yet dropping out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination

-Former gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talks Democrats' chances in statewide elections

-A Palestinian man from central Arkansas says his family has been able to leave Gaza after more than a month

-The number of cybersecurity incidents targeting public entities is on the rise in Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

