© 2023
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newscast for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published November 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson says he is not yet dropping out of the race for the Republican presidential nomination

-Former gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talks Democrats' chances in statewide elections

-A Palestinian man from central Arkansas says his family has been able to leave Gaza after more than a month

-The number of cybersecurity incidents targeting public entities is on the rise in Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen