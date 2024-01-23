Newscast for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A judge dismisses a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Tim Griffin against the state Board of Corrections

-Police say two detainees escaped from a jail near Pine Bluff Monday

-Gov. Sarah Sanders talks educational adequacy standards, future plans

-Arkansans in the 870 area code now must dial all ten digits to place local calls

