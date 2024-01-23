Sanders will not join Trump campaign; wants schools to measure student growth

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will not be Donald Trump’s pick for vice president if he receives the Republican presidential nomination.

Sanders confirmed she plans to remain in Arkansas and run for re-election while delivering remarks at the Arkansas Christian Schools Summit on Monday.

“I love Arkansas and I feel like I just got started here with one year in office,” Sanders told the crowd of Christian school officials. “There’s a long list of things I want to make happen.”

Sanders says she plans to run for re-election in 2026. Governors in Arkansas are allowed to serve a maximum of two terms.

“I’m very biased in what I hope happens in the election. I’m going to do everything within my power to see that Donald Trump get re-elected but I look forward to serving as governor for seven years.”

Sanders has been a vocal supporter of Trump since serving as his White House press secretary. She officially endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign in November.

Sanders also spoke about her plans for education in her second year as governor. She said she wants to expand the criteria for how schools are held accountable for meeting educational benchmarks.

“One of the biggest places we want to focus on is student growth and achievement,” Sanders said. “I think it’s really important that [accountability] is not simply based off of achievement, that growth piece is really critical.”

The governor did not give a specific outline for how schools will track and report the standards.