Newscast for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A new proposal would change the citizen ballot amendment process in Arkansas

-A jury awards $32 million to parents of a Benton teen killed by police

-Water service is restored in Helena-West Helena

-A new recycling center opens in Little Rock

