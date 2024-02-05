Little Rock opens new recycling drop-off location

Residents in Little Rock have a new recycling center for items not accepted by curbside pickup.

The City of Little Rock held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning for the new Green Station at 2000 South Thayer St. The recycling drop-off accepts electronics, household hazardous waste, plastic grocery bags, empty glass bottles and jars.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. spoke at the ceremony, saying Arkansas ranks 42nd in the nation for recycling efforts, adding he hopes Little Rock will lead the charge in sustainability efforts. The city has set a goal of increasing recycling by 15% in its 2030 sustainability plan.

Craig Douglass, Director of the Regional Recycling and Waste Reduction District in Pulaski County, says the program will help meet sustainability efforts in the county. He said that this new Green Station will help keep items from decomposing in a landfill and help stem climate change.

The recycling drop-off will be open Monday through Thursday, 7 AM - 8 PM, and also on the last Saturday of each month, 7 AM – 5 PM. Four other stations are located across Pulaski County, and you can find those listed below, or by going to littlerock.gov.