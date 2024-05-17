Afternoon Newscast for Friday, May 17, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 17, 2024.

-Little Rock School District officials continue efforts to oversee $16 million in budget cuts

-A Texas man is sentenced for defrauding the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency

-Arkansas prison officials vote to create a new position helping incarcerated people with re-entry

-Arkansas' First Gentleman celebrates National Bike to Work Day

