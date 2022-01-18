Arkansas Cinema Society accepting applications for teen summer film lab

A group of Arkansas organizations is joining together to provide a free opportunity to teenage girls in the state who are interested in filmmaking.

The Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS), the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas-Girls of Promise Initiative, and JM Associates are hosting the fourth annual Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls in July. Twelve girls between the ages of 16 and 18 will be given the chance to write, film and produce short films while learning from local and national professionals in the field.

ACS Director of Education, Rachel Norris says there’s an important need for training like this.

“Women have yet to achieve occupational parity in the film industry,” Norris said. “We firmly believe in encouraging girls to consider all of the occupations that are typically held by men.”

According to Norris, women only make up about 29% of “behind-the-scenes” jobs in the film industry and the lab allows them to explore those roles.

In a press release, Kathryn Tucker, executive director of ACS, said “Women need to feel empowered to pursue film as a career. Their voices need to be heard, their stories told. We want the Lab to give the girls a head-start in the industry and the confidence to pursue a career in traditionally male-dominated crafts.”

In previous years, the lab has produced short films centered around female empowerment. This wide lens includes films about gender differences in Halloween costumes to films about the need for blind ensemble auditions.

Since the pandemic began, the majority of workshops have been virtual, with filming and production days in-person. In response to rising number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, ACS will require proof of vaccination for students.

“[Students] have to sign off on a COVID form, we take temperatures,” Norris said, “We wear masks the entire time. Last year, we were in a sunny, 100 degree July day wearing masks. It was quite the experience. A true film experience, to say the least.”

Applications for this year’s filmmaking lab will be open to all female Arkansas residents, ages 16 through 18, until Feb. 6.