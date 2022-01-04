Remington Miller serves as an intern at KUAR News as part of the George C. Douthit Endowed Scholarship program for the Fall 2021 semester. She is a student at UA Little Rock and studies Journalism and English. She will graduate in May 2022.



Miller has reported for The Forum, the university's student newspaper, and The Daily Record. She has covered crime, entertainment and residential and student life at UA Little Rock.



As a Little Rock native, Miller is passionate about providing better information to the community where she grew up. After graduation, she aspires to be an investigative reporter.

Outside of reporting, Miller is interested in true crime podcasts, spending time with her family and reading as many novels and works of Shakespeare as she can.

