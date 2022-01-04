Remington MillerNews Anchor/Reporter
Remington Miller serves as an intern at KUAR News as part of the George C. Douthit Endowed Scholarship program for the Fall 2021 semester. She is a student at UA Little Rock and studies Journalism and English. She will graduate in May 2022.
Miller has reported for The Forum, the university's student newspaper, and The Daily Record. She has covered crime, entertainment and residential and student life at UA Little Rock.
As a Little Rock native, Miller is passionate about providing better information to the community where she grew up. After graduation, she aspires to be an investigative reporter.
Outside of reporting, Miller is interested in true crime podcasts, spending time with her family and reading as many novels and works of Shakespeare as she can.
Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences are calling for help from Gov. Asa Hutchinson in dealing with a surge of people seeking COVID-19 tests.
Classes will begin next week with the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana to train students to design, install and operate solar power systems.
The Arkansas Blood Institute is offering testing this month that can be beneficial in an individual’s decisions about timing a booster vaccine and attending in-person gatherings.
The report from the Law, Rights and Religion Project at Columbia Law School says hospitals across the south routinely restrict access to abortion.
State Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, reiterated plans to introduce a Texas-style abortion bill during the special session that begins Tuesday. This story has been updated to include reaction from Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock.
Officials with the military, the Little Rock School District and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance are calling for help addressing child hunger in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The five satellite telehealth training centers will be run by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences through its South Central Telehealth Resource Center.
Attorneys for a woman suing Arkansas State Police for a trooper's use of a technique that caused her vehicle to crash say a settlement has been reached which will lead to a change in policy.
Sen. Jason Rapert says he’s scheduled to meet with Gov. Asa Hutchinson next week and remains determined to introduce abortion legislation if a special session is called. Meanwhile Planned Parenthood vows to fight “unconstitutional bans.”
The annual report from the American Lung Association shows Arkansas ranks 49th in the nation for new cases of lung cancer.