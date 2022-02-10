Arkansas governor’s order sparks hope of energy conservation

There are hopes that an executive order by Gov. Asa Hutchinson will lead to reduced energy consumption and lower costs. Members of the Arkansas Advanced Energy Association (AAEA), celebrated executive order 22-01 which was signed by the governor in January. The association is made up of 160 members including public utilities, engineering firms, contractors and solar developers.

Matt Bell, a board member of the AAEA, spoke at a press conference Wednesday in the Rotunda of the state Capitol. He said the energy saving initiatives could lead to over 20% cost savings annually.

“At a time when our traditional energy production methods are at capacity, energy efficiency is a priority that all sectors of our industry can get behind, including our utilities,” Bell said.

He credited former state Sen. Shane Broadway with helping to secure funding to cover the cost of the initiatives by creating a revolving loan fund. Since leaving the legislature he is now vice president of university relations at Arkansas State University. Broadway says the university is planning to use some of these steps which could save $40 million in infrastructure benefits.

Members of the association compared the governor’s initiative to similar cost saving measures used by ASU and Broadway’s alma mater Bryant High School. He said the high school’s building was the first Arkansas high school to become LEED certified.

ASU implemented similar cost saving measures to reduce the university’s large electrical footprint. Broadway spoke during the press conference about how the possible cost saving measures could give back to taxpayers and ASU students.

“That’s money we’re not going to have to raise tuition for” Broadway said.

Simple practices are small energy saving steps like installing LED lights and low flow water fixtures, which can cheapen utility bills, said Glen Hooks, policy manager at Audubon Delta, which includes Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. He said in an interview the steps are not expensive.

One simple practice, Hooks said, is solar power. He says companies that switch to solar can “save a ridiculous amount of money.” Simple practices also include what’s known as weatherization, a process where houses are insulated to keep out drafts. He said that can be achieved by using sealant, patching up cracks and giving buildings thicker windows to keep out sunlight.

“The cheapest form of energy is energy you never have to produce in the first place,” Hooks said.

This winter, Broadway said he noticed his own house lacked full insulation from cold weather. He said he plans to cheapen his utility bills by preforming a home assessment. Broadway says he hopes to preform similar assessments on old buildings owned by ASU.

The AAEA says it is ready to help with next steps to make it as easy as possible for state agencies to meet the goals included in the governor’s executive order.