Budget surplus continues to grow according to Arkansas revenue report

Eight months into the fiscal year, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said net available revenue for February totaled over $400 million. That's 7% below last year and 23.4%, or $77 million, above forecast.

“February reflects mixed result by the reporting sector but high growth overall,” said John Shelnutt with the department’s office of Economic Analysis and Tax Research.

In an interview with KUAR News, Shelnutt said February was “the smallest month for net available collections.” The month comes after the Christmas shopping season and there is usually an increase in refund claims in the income tax filing season during the month.

According to the revenue report, some sectors showing high growth were in accommodation and food services like restaurants, other personal services, and the motor vehicle sales tax. That is part of the economic recovery from the pandemic.

“Interestingly, the motor vehicle sales tax was up 10% year-over-year, which includes the week-long snow event last year,” Shelnutt said, “We can’t really separate out what is inflation and what was happening in this snow week comparison.”

Last month Arkansas showed the state had a budget surplus of $240.8 million, which has continued to increase.

“We have published $264 million in the official forecast,” said Shelnutt, “but now we’re looking at $317 million above that forecast in this monthly tracking, which would imply a much larger surplus at year-end on June 30th.”

Gov. Asa Hutchinson had noted strong tax collections when he proposed his $6 billion budget for the fiscal year 2023 to the Joint Budget Committee in January. The budget accounted for more spending than the previous year by a little over 3%.

Hutchinson allocated funding in the proposed budget for higher education, workforce development and services for people with disabilities. The fiscal session, where lawmakers will consider the budget, began on Feb. 14.