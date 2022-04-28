Central Arkansas communities gearing up for '501 Day'

Little Rock and surrounding communities are holding a series of events this weekend as part of the second annual “501 Day” festivities. The holiday was first held on May 1 of last year, a date that mirrors the region’s 501 telephone area code.

Stephanie Slagle, director of marketing for the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, says a number of local businesses are participating in this year’s festivities.

“It is about the community coming together, but it’s also about supporting our local businesses, also raising awareness for what we have right here at home, that there are a lot of fun things to do right here in North Little Rock, Little Rock, the whole 501 area,” Slagle said.

Slagle says one of the highlights of the weekend will be “Live at the Plaza” hosted by Ballet Arkansas at Argenta Plaza just across the river from Little Rock.

“It’s free performances, free exercise classes in Argenta Plaza. It’s this weekend and the next, they have a performance on 501 Day at 3 o’clock, and it’s just a good, family friendly activity to do,” Slagle said.

Across the river in Little Rock, a block party is set for Friday night in the East Village neighborhood as well as the 501 Festival in SoMa on Sunday.

You can find a full list of events online at this link.