City of Little Rock debuts new public safety app

The City of Little Rock is introducing a new tool to fight crime.

At a press conference Thursday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced a new safety app called YourLRPD. He says it's designed to be a “one-stop-shop” for safety needs across the city.

“App users will be available to view calls of service submitted to the LRPD within a 12-hour window,” Scott said. “More importantly, users may prefer to set up push alerts for specific areas of interest, like around your home, your workplace, or your children’s school.”

Then the app sends citizens notifications as to when and where 911 calls are made.

Police Major Casey Clark encouraged people to download the app. He believes it will be especially helpful in cases of missing people.

“You will be able to send us a direct message and get feedback,” Clark explained. “You will be able to find out what division you live in, who is on shift, and who is responsible for responding to any calls you have.”

The app was made by a tech company called Atlas One which has made similar apps for Austin, TX, Charlotte NC, Milwaukee, WI and Fort Meyers FL.

Mayor Scott said the app is part of his administration's push to “find and fund” solutions to crime across the city. He said as a “millennial mayor and a heavy tech user” the app would help the city be more progressive and forward-thinking.

The YourLRPD app is free on Apple's App Store and Google Play.