Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday.

Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.

“Kevin Crass has been a trusted friend and accomplished attorney for many years, and I am pleased to announce that he has agreed to serve as the Executive Director of the transition,” Sanders said. “Kevin brings significant knowledge and relationships to this role, and I have complete confidence in his abilities to help me be ready to assume the role of governor on day one and begin taking our state to the top. Kevin will also be assisted in this important work by several individuals who were a part of our historic victory on election night and who bring their own incredible experiences and expertise. There is a lot of work to do and a short time to do it, but this team will get it done.”

“I have known Sarah for decades, and I am excited for the opportunity to assist our Governor-elect in building her administration,” Crass said. “The Governor-elect has a vision and plan for Arkansas, and I look forward to working with this capable transition leadership team to set her up for success on day one.”

Sanders also launched a transition website – govelect.arkansas.gov — where individuals can go to find out information about the transition and submit applications to serve in the Sanders administration or on a board or commission.

Sanders transition staff includes several members of her campaign staff:

Special Advisor Chris Caldwell served as the Campaign Manager for the Sarah for Governor campaign. He is the former federal Co-Chairman of the Delta Regional Authority.

Deputy Director Gretchen Conger joined the Sarah for Governor campaign as a Senior Advisor after serving as Deputy Chief of Staff to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, where she was responsible for budget, policy, and legislative affairs.

Deputy Director Andrew “Vu” Ritchie, who most recently served as General Counsel to the Sarah for Governor campaign, brings years of legal, legislative, and political experience at both the national and state levels. He formerly worked for U.S. Senator Tom Cotton as the Senior Advisor for Domestic Policy.

Communications Director Judd P. Deere who served in the same capacity on the Sarah for Governor campaign is a former White House Deputy Press Secretary for President Donald Trump.

External Affairs Director Jordan Powell, who served as Deputy Campaign Manager for the Sarah for Governor campaign, is a campaign strategist who has served as a consultant, communications advisor, ad maker, and digital expert for gubernatorial, congressional, state house, and issue campaigns across the country.

Legislative Director Jamie Barker joins the transition team after serving as Political Director on the Sarah for Governor campaign. He is a political consultant with the Arkansas-based firm, JCD Consulting.

Policy Director Jack Sisson, who served as a Policy Advisor on the Sarah for Governor campaign, is a public affairs professional and consultant with more than 15 years of experience at the state and federal levels. He is a former aide to U.S. Rep. French Hill and U.S. Senator John Boozman.

Boards & Commissions Director Alex Flemister joins the transition after serving as Director of Operations on the Sarah for Governor campaign. He served as Associate Director for the White House Office of Public Liaison under President Donald Trump where he was the liaison for the business, veteran, and AAPI communities.