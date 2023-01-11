Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs executive orders on first day of term

Shortly after her inauguration Tuesday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed seven executive orders into law. The orders further conservative social causes and seek to limit government regulations.

The first one she signed institutes a promotion and hiring freeze for all state government workers. Another executive order will prevent government agencies from implementing new regulations without her approval.

“We are going to continue to limit the scope of government and empower Arkansans,” Sanders said.

Sanders also signed an executive order aimed at prohibiting “indoctrination and Critical Race Theory in schools.”

“We want to root that out and make sure it never sees the light of day here in the State of Arkansas,” Sanders said.

The governor also approved a measure that aims “to respect the Latino community.” She says that means the gender-neutral word “Latinx” is no longer allowed on state documents or for official government use.

“One of the things as governor that I will not permit is the government using culturally insensitive words,” she said.

Inspector General Allison Bragg was also tasked with looking at past executive orders to see if they are still necessary.

Sanders explained that research had uncovered millions of dollars in “wasted” unemployment spending, and so she signed an executive order to combat unemployment fraud.

Sanders also signed an executive order banning the social media app TikTok from being used on government devices. A similar ban had already been put in place by former Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month.