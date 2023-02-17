Sanders endorses enhanced penalties for drug dealers, traffickers

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she supports a new bill which would allow certain convicted drug dealers to face murder charges.

Sanders made the announcement Friday alongside Attorney General Tim Griffin and Republican lawmakers Sen. Ben Gilmore and Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, who are currently drafting the bill. The governor said the enhanced sentences are necessary due to a nationwide spike in drug overdoses brought on largely by the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

“Arkansas will charge drug dealers with murder if they deliver drugs that cause an overdose. For the most heinous drug dealers, those who traffic fentanyl to children, we will charge them with life in prison. And for anyone caught trafficking fentanyl… Arkansas will put you in jail for 25 to 60 years and impose a mandatory $1 million fine,” Sanders said.

Sanders and Attorney General Tim Griffin blamed the nationwide uptick in overdose deaths on the Biden Administration’s border security policies. Griffin said the state has had success in restricting legal sources of opioid painkillers, but illicit drugs still remain a problem.

“There’s still a demand but the supply’s not there, so who steps in? The same folks, the Chinese and the Mexicans and the South Americans. That’s what’s happening here. And they don’t give a rip about any of you or your families,” Griffin said, citing a similar law passed in North Carolina in 2019.

Details on the bill are still unclear, but Arkansas law stipulates drug dealers charged with murder could potentially face the death penalty. Sanders responded to potential criticism of the effort, citing the 628 overdose deaths in Arkansas in 2021.

“To anyone who claims these penalties are too harsh, I want you to listen to me and hear me now; allowing unrepentant murderers to stalk our streets is not compassionate. It’s foolish, it’s dangerous, and under my leadership and my administration it will end,” Sanders said.

Sanders also introduced the state’s new quote-unquote “drug czar,” Tom Fisher, who will coordinate Arkansas’ entire illicit drug response. Fisher, a longtime official with the Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration, said his experience at all levels of law enforcement will serve him well in his new role.

“I had the opportunity to work with state and local officers, investigators and public health officials to find ways to make communities safer,” he said. “Governor, as your Drug Director, I can only describe the manner in which we’re about to go in as urgent.”

Fisher said he will focus on overdose deaths in his position as Arkansas Drug Director, as well as prevention, education and outreach to communities. He succeeds Boyce Hamlet, who was appointed by then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson last August.