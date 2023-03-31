Widespread damage after tornado touches down in Little Rock

This post will be updated.

At least two damaging tornadoes swept through central Arkansas Friday afternoon, causing downed trees, power outages and injuries.

Ariel Gutierrez was at her home in west Little Rock when the tornado first touched down around 2:30 Friday afternoon.

“I just got out, I heard a loud bang. I was like, ‘What do I do?’ I didn’t know where to run,” said Gutierrez.

Hospitals in the Central Arkansas area are reporting casualties, with ambulance service MEMS estimating about 600 injuries. Cara Wade, a spokesperson for Baptist Health Medical Center's campuses in Little Rock and North Little Rock, reported a combined 21 patients in both hospitals. Five are in critical condition. She said she believes they have enough staff and beds for the extra patients.

Daniel Breen / KUAR News A tree sits uprooted on Tortoise Park Cove in west Little Rock Friday.

A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Leslie Taylor, says the hospital is experiencing a level-one mass casualty event. This means they expect 15 to 20 extra patients at the hospital. So far, they have only seen one patient who she says is expected to make a full recovery. She said UAMS has plenty of staff and beds to accommodate the patients, and urged members of the public to give blood.

CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock and North Little Rock are seeing more patients from the storm, but a spokesperson did not have a number readily available.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has ordered a shelter for displaced people to be opened at Hall High School, while Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency. On Twitter, she said: “we will spare no resources to assist with response and recovery efforts for Arkansans impacted," saying she has also activated the Arkansas National Guard to assist in search and rescue efforts.

Michael Robbins was working at the Briarwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center when the tornado struck. He helped evacuate his residents, then several people at a nearby apartment complex.

“It’s bad, it’s bad. It’s leveled. Yeah. I mean you couldn’t even see a lot of stuff, all the power lines, trees are down," Robbins said.

"It’s pretty bad. Hopefully everybody’s alright.”

