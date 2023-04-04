2023 Arkansas Tornadoes

-
Hear KUAR's morning newscast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
The National Weather Service says a strong storm system will move through Arkansas Tuesday night, bringing another potential round of tornadoes.
Entire neighborhoods in the town were wiped away from the tornadoes that hit the ground Friday. The governor and her cabinet met with local officials, residents and volunteers on Sunday.
Hear KUAR's morning newscast for Monday, April 3, 2023.
Confirmed or suspected tornadoes across 11 states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees and laid waste to neighborhoods over a broad swath of the country.
Four people are dead in the east Arkansas city of Wynne following Friday's severe weather outbreak, with one confirmed fatality in North Little Rock.
A tornado ripped through parts of Little Rock, North Little Rock and surrounding areas Friday afternoon causing damage and injuries.