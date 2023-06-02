It’s been two months since a devastating tornado left parts of central Arkansas unrecognizable. But what’s next for the rebuilding process?

Our panelists weight that question and others on Issues That Matter: The Silent Aftermath: A Discussion on Tornado Recovery Efforts.

Our guests are Aaron Sadler, communications director for the City of Little Rock, Ciara Callicott, CEO of Unite to Fight Poverty, Lillian Jacobs, Unite to Fight Poverty’s creative director, and Kendall Lewellen, Subject Area Manager for Housing with the Center for Arkansas Legal Services.

The discussion was recorded live on Zoom on May 25, 2023, and is the latest in a series of discussions presented by KUAR, the Central Arkansas Library System and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County.

You can listen to an edited version of the discussion above, or find the full unedited conversation on the Central Arkansas Library System's YouTube channel.