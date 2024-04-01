One year later, memory of March 31 tornado still looms large

This past Sunday marked one year since a tornado outbreak devastated parts of west Little Rock and the east Arkansas city of Wynne, killing five people and causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

Little Rock Public Radio is bringing you perspectives from some of the people most affected by the storms, including Rowan Weatherly. She, along with her husband and young daughter, had to relocate after their apartment complex was heavily damaged.

Listen to Weatherly's interview with Little Rock Public Radio news director Daniel Breen above.