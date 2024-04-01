© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One year later, memory of March 31 tornado still looms large

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 1, 2024 at 9:50 AM CDT
An uprooted tree damages a home and a car in a Little Rock neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, following a severe storm. The storm hit neighborhoods that a tornado tore through last spring, damaging some of the homes rebuilding from that tornado.
Andrew DeMillo
/
AP
An uprooted tree damages a home and a car in a Little Rock neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, following a severe storm. The storm hit neighborhoods that a tornado tore through last spring, damaging some of the homes rebuilding from that tornado.

This past Sunday marked one year since a tornado outbreak devastated parts of west Little Rock and the east Arkansas city of Wynne, killing five people and causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.

Little Rock Public Radio is bringing you perspectives from some of the people most affected by the storms, including Rowan Weatherly. She, along with her husband and young daughter, had to relocate after their apartment complex was heavily damaged.

Listen to Weatherly's interview with Little Rock Public Radio news director Daniel Breen above.
Tags
Local & Regional News 2023 Arkansas Tornadoes
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen