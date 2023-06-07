Little Rock Mayor extends debris cleanup deadline

68 days after a tornado struck central Arkansas, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. talked about ongoing cleanup efforts.

Speaking at City Hall on Wednesday, Scott said he’s expanding the timeline for debris cleanup by city personnel. The original deadline was June 11, but that’s now been pushed to June 25.

Scott said the date was contingent on FEMA reimbursement which has decreased from 100% to 75%. He also said the city is partnering with United Way as a private contractor to help distribute approximately $300,000 in direct aid payments to victims.

He also says he wants the city to be ready for another disaster.

“[It] gives us an opportunity to have some key learnings,” he said. “Because we do know, in this day and age, that another weather event will happen.”

Scott estimates the city will spend somewhere around $10 million on cleanup.