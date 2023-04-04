© 2023
KUAR
Local & Regional News

KUAR newscast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published April 4, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT
radio-microphone-board.jpg

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-More severe weather is on the way to Arkansas after last Friday’s tornado outbreak

-Little Rock city officials provide updates on cleanup efforts

-FEMA says it’s sending more representatives to Arkansas to help with recovery

-A massive crime bill gains approval from the Arkansas Senate

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer for KUAR.
