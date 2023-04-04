KUAR newscast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-More severe weather is on the way to Arkansas after last Friday’s tornado outbreak
-Little Rock city officials provide updates on cleanup efforts
-FEMA says it’s sending more representatives to Arkansas to help with recovery
-A massive crime bill gains approval from the Arkansas Senate
