KUAR newscast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-More severe weather is on the way to Arkansas after last Friday’s tornado outbreak

-Little Rock city officials provide updates on cleanup efforts

-FEMA says it’s sending more representatives to Arkansas to help with recovery

-A massive crime bill gains approval from the Arkansas Senate

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.