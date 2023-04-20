Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrates 100 days in office

Republican Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders marked her first 100 days in office with a speech at the Governor's Mansion Wednesday.

Sanders said she was proud of the conservative policy goals she’s accomplished alongside lawmakers in the recent legislative session. Both the Arkansas House and Senate are run by a GOP supermajority, which helped the governor pass a crime bill, new tax cuts and a sweeping education overhaul.

Sanders reminisced about growing up in the Governor's Mansion during the tenure of her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee.

“I love the Arkansas that I grew up in,” she said. “The Arkansas that many of those earlier governors helped to build, but I ran to be a change maker not a caretaker of the status quo.”

In a statement, the Democratic Party of Arkansas said their members don't think most of the new laws approved by Sanders will improve the lives of Arkansans. Party chair Grant Tennille said “what she’s 'accomplished' has done little for the vast majority of the people of Arkansas.”