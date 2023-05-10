Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs military school voucher program into law

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed legislation Tuesday to allow Arkansas military kids to get school voucher money.

Under the new Arkansas LEARNS law, families who wish to enroll their children in private schools can receive tax money in the form of a voucher. The pool of money they draw from is known as an “education freedom account.” SB458 expands the eligibility of the vouchers to children of both active-duty military and uniformed service personnel.

Standing with military kids at the Little Rock Air Force base on Tuesday, Sanders voiced her support for military personnel.

“We want Arkansas to be the very best place in the county for any person in service,” she said, explaining that by expanding the voucher program, more parents would be able to choose a school that best fits their child's needs.

The school vouchers in LEARNS have been criticized for taking money out of the public school system and putting it in private schools which are not open to all students and lack the same regulatory standards. A lawsuit is underway saying LEARNS is not legitimate because its legislative votes were incorrectly gathered.

The governor called the lawsuit “absolutely absurd,” and said its “playing a political game” with children.