KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 1, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 1, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas’ first school of veterinary medicine announces its founding dean

-A rocket engine manufacturer in southern Arkansas ramps up production to aid the Ukrainian military

-A Fayetteville official resigns, saying she can no longer afford to live in her district

-The Central Arkansas Library System shutters its downtown Little Rock gallery space and bookstore ahead of planned renovations

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.