KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 1, 2023

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published June 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 1, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Arkansas’ first school of veterinary medicine announces its founding dean

-A rocket engine manufacturer in southern Arkansas ramps up production to aid the Ukrainian military

-A Fayetteville official resigns, saying she can no longer afford to live in her district

-The Central Arkansas Library System shutters its downtown Little Rock gallery space and bookstore ahead of planned renovations

