KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 8, 2023
Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 8, 2023.
On today's agenda:
-Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. extends the deadline for curbside tornado debris pickup
-The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra names Geoffrey Robson music director
-Arkansas’ four Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives speak against the VA’s decision to fly LGBTQ pride flags
-A historic Russellville diner is destroyed in a fire
