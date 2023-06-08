KUAR newscast for Thursday, June 8, 2023

Here's the latest local and regional news from the KUAR Newsroom for Thursday, June 8, 2023.

On today's agenda:

-Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. extends the deadline for curbside tornado debris pickup

-The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra names Geoffrey Robson music director

-Arkansas’ four Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives speak against the VA’s decision to fly LGBTQ pride flags

-A historic Russellville diner is destroyed in a fire

Listen to live newscasts from KUAR News each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m. on KUAR 89.1 and online at kuar.org.