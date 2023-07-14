Former Republican lawmaker appointed to Arkansas Board of Education

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has appointed a former Republican state lawmaker to the Arkansas Board of Education.

Sanders announced Thursday that Ken Bragg will serve on the nine-member board, replacing outgoing board chair Ouida Newton. Speaking at the state Capitol, Sanders said Bragg would seek to implement her signature education legislation known as Arkansas LEARNS.

“He helped us get LEARNS across the finish line, and now he’s back to help implement it across the state. Ken’s resume makes him more than qualified to take on this role,” Sanders said.

Bragg voiced his support for more career and technical education, saying parts of the LEARNS Act resemble legislation he unsuccessfully attempted to pass.

“I was told at the time this is not possible, we didn’t have the flexibility to do that in our curriculum, in our time schedules. And so that idea died. Now, 12 years later, we have the opportunity to have a career path for certain students who want to go in that direction,” Bragg said.

Bragg served in the Arkansas General Assembly for ten years and worked in the Governor’s Office during the most recent legislative session. Sanders said Bragg played an instrumental role in drafting Arkansas LEARNS.

“There have been major changes to Arkansas education in just the last six months; changes I know the Arkansas Board of Education is going to work hard to implement. Already, we are raising teacher pay, rolling out a massive investment in student literacy, and giving education freedom to Arkansas families. It’s a complicated process, but with Ken at the wheel, I know these changes will be quick, smooth and effective.”

The LEARNS Act is currently on hold and is set to go into effect next month. Board of Education members typically serve seven-year terms.